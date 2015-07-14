Lauryn Hill Cancels London Show

In two days time, UK fans of the veteran singer were expecting her to perform at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. Ms. Hill, who recently did a few covers for the Nina Simone tribute album, has cancelled the show after apparently being unable to travel to London for legal reasons. Lauryn Hill released a statement on her Facebook page, saying,

Hello All,

I’ve been informed that I won’t be able to enter the UK for a period of time due to my past legal situation. For this reason I have to cancel my concert on July 15th. Know that I was looking forward to performing in London this summer, and that I appreciate all of my fans and supporters both in London, and throughout the UK. I look forward to seeing you again as soon as I’m able to.

Love and Respect,

MLH

As you probably know, the singer has faced tax evasion charges over the years, and was sentenced to a three-month prison term because of it. It’s unclear how or why this is affecting her travel to the UK.