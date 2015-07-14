Lauryn Hill Cancels London Show

0 reads Leave a comment
Lauryn Hill has been forced to cancel a London show.
Hello All,
I’ve been informed that I won’t be able to enter the UK for a period of time due to my past legal situation. For this reason I have to cancel my concert on July 15th. Know that I was looking forward to performing in London this summer, and that I appreciate all of my fans and supporters both in London, and throughout the UK. I look forward to seeing you again as soon as I’m able to.
Love and Respect,
MLH
As you probably know, the singer has faced tax evasion charges over the years, and was sentenced to a three-month prison term because of it. It’s unclear how or why this is affecting her travel to the UK.
