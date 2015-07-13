CLOSE
Entertainment News
Miracle Moms: 10 Celebs Who Had Babies At 35 & Over

Celebrity Sightings In Miami - April 9, 2012

Earlier this week, Evelyn Lozada broke the news that she was pregnant with her third child, her second with baseball player Carl Crawford.

Although she received unsettling news from the doctors about the pregnancy and is fearful of a miscarriage, the 39-year-old mom of two is still optimistic that everything will work out for her and the baby, stating:

“This is going to happen. I’m sure many women have gone through this, and this is going to happen… We’re going to have this baby. It’s going to be a miracle. A miracle baby.”

After giving birth to baby Carl Leo Jr. in 2013, Lozada joined the list of women, like Drew Barrymore, who delivered healthy children in their mid thirties and early forties.

Check out our list of celebs who’ve given birth over the age of 35.

SOURCE: E! Online  | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Miracle Moms: 10 Celebs Who Had Babies At 35 & Over was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
