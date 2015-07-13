Miracle Moms: 10 Celebs Who Had Babies At 35 & Over

Earlier this week, Evelyn Lozada broke the news that she was pregnant with her third child, her second with baseball player Carl Crawford.

Although she received unsettling news from the doctors about the pregnancy and is fearful of a miscarriage, the 39-year-old mom of two is still optimistic that everything will work out for her and the baby, stating:

“This is going to happen. I’m sure many women have gone through this, and this is going to happen… We’re going to have this baby. It’s going to be a miracle. A miracle baby.”

After giving birth to baby Carl Leo Jr. in 2013, Lozada joined the list of women, like Drew Barrymore, who delivered healthy children in their mid thirties and early forties.

Check out our list of celebs who’ve given birth over the age of 35.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

10 Celebs Who Had Babies At 35 Or Over 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Celebs Who Had Babies At 35 Or Over 1. Drew Barrymore gave birth to her first child at 37 years old. Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Fergie gave birth to baby Axl at 38 years old. Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Gwen Stefani was 44 years old when she welcomed Apollo Bowie Flynn. Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Tina Fey gave birth to baby number two, Penelope, at 41 years old. Amy Poehler gave birth to her first child at 36. Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Mariah Carey was 42 when she gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe. Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Eva Mendes gave birth to a baby girl at the age of 40. Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Halle Berry was 41 when she had her first child, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry. Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Salma Hayek was 40 years old when she gave birth to her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Evelyn Lozada gave birth to Carl Leo Crawford Jr. at the age of 38. Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Penelope Cruz gave birth to her first son Leonard at 37. Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Celebs Who Had Babies At 35 Or Over 10 Celebs Who Had Babies At 35 Or Over

