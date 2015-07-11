CLOSE
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN HIP-POP: John Stamos Heads To Rehab, Nicky Hilton Is Officially Off The Market, & MORE!

John Stamos attends the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Benefit June 5th in Beverly Hills

John Stamos was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early last month and now, he’s decided to check himself into rehab.

The famed Full House star is in a “residential program for substance abuse,” according to TMZ. The site reveals:

Stamos got busted in Beverly Hills on June 12.

Cops cuffed the former “Full House” star on the scene, but then rushed him to a hospital for treatment … believing he was suffering from a serious medical condition.

People first reported Stamos’ rehab stint. He’s scheduled to be in court for the DUI in September.

We’re happy to see him taking this seriously.

Instagram Photo

Mazel Tov! Nicky Hilton is officially off the market.

The socialite and sister to Paris Hilton got hitched in a London wedding to James Rothschild on Friday. PEOPLE dishes the details on her  extravagant wedding gown:

Hilton, 31, wore a long-sleeved, ivory and silver guipure Valentino Haute Couture gown embellished with crystals as she and her new husband left the palace’s Orangery on Friday evening.

Nicky and James make a beautiful couple. Check out the photos here.

Atticus Finch: To Kill A Mockingbird

It turns out Atticus Finch is a racist.

To Kill a Mockingbird lovers were shocked to find out that the fictional character in Harper Lee‘s beloved novel has a dark side in Go Set a Watchman. Gawker reports:

Here’s some bad news if you grew up idolizing Atticus Finch, the beloved protagonist of Harper Lee’s 1960 classic To Kill a Mockingbird: Your childhood hero is an awful, Klan-loving racist in Lee’s new novel, Go Set a Watchman, according to the New York Times review.

According to chief book critic Michiko Kakutani, Finch spent the 20-something years between Mockingbird, set in the 1930s, and Watchman transforming into a run-of-the-mill Southern bigot fond of saying things like, “the Negroes down here are still in their childhood as a people” and “Do you want Negroes by the carload in our schools and churches and theaters? Do you want them in our world?”

Finch also denounces the Supreme Court and the NAACP in the new book.

Speechless.

Instagram Photo

Dwight Howard hit Comic-Con this year and it was awesome.

The 29-year-old, 6’11” Houston Rocket was spotted having fun at the fan convention, going dressed as a Predator and really getting into character.

Instagram Photo

The photos speak for themselves. Hit Dwight’s Instagram to see more.

Season 6 of The Walking Dead is just around the corner; are you excited?

The series’ four-minute trailer premiered at 2015 Comic-Con on Friday, and fans couldn’t have been more pleased. To top it off, the first episode will be 90 minutes.

Check out the trailer above and get ready for the new season, premiering on October 11th.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

