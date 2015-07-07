CLOSE
Late Night News Recap: Kelly Rowland Joins ‘Empire’ Season 2, Vince Staples Releases ‘Obey Your Thirst’ Trailer & More

Kelly Rowland

It seems like tons of big names are interested in hopping on board of the Empire series, and now Kelly Rowland is the newest recruit for the popular television series. E! News revealed that the singer has officially signed on for season 2 of the musical show, and will play Lucious Lyon’s mother during flashback scenes. Congratulations on another major move, Kelly! [E! News]

Sprite has been going hard with their ‘Obey Your Thirst’ campaign, and they’ve just released another trailer for a name in the hip-hop community. Vince Staples is next up to get a documentary commercial with the campaign, and the trailer has just been released. Tune in to hear him discuss the importance of honest and having a voice. [Miss Info]

Love & Hip Hop has seen a ton of rappers, singers, and rising artists hit the small screen for the drama-filled show, but now we’re getting another veteran to take on the cast. Remy Ma has just revealed on the VH1 after show that she will be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop New York, and we know things are going to be kicked up a notch with her on television. [Twitter]

Instagram Photo

Raven Symone might be pretty well-known to most 80’s and 90’s babies for her roles on The Cosby Show and That’s So Raven, but apparently Nicole Wallace isn’t too aware of her fame. During a segment on The View about taking selfies with stars, the former child star revealed that she would let her fans take a selfie with her as long as they ask. Wallace interrupts to ask, “are you that famous?” before Raven gives a priceless facial expression. [The Shade Room]

Late Night News Recap: Kelly Rowland Joins ‘Empire’ Season 2, Vince Staples Releases ‘Obey Your Thirst’ Trailer & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

