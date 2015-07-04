Sevyn Says Talking To B.o.B Is “Everything” & Necole Bitchie Ending Her Blog Broke Her Heart

P&G My Black Is Beautiful is once again taking over the Essence Festival in New Orleans and they kicked off their campaign with an amazing reception and dinner at the People’s Health New Orleans Jazz Market. It featured the dance moves of Lauriann Gibson, as well as smooth vocals from Amber Riley and Sevyn Streeter.

Procter & Gamble is proud to be a title sponsor of the 2015 ESSENCE Festival for the seventh straight year, as a part of its long-standing commitment to touch and improve the lives of African-American women. During the reception, Sevyn Streeter sang her song “Forth Street,” a song she wrote about her family that perfectly captures what P&G’s My Black Is Beautiful campaign is all about.

“It’s not just my song, it’s isn’t just about me. I think there are Fourth Street people in everybody’s life who just want to see you doing good. They don’t want anything from you. If you need a dollar they are going to lend it to you. It’s just about good people and that’s what My Black Is Beautiful is about, people who just want to build you up and give you as much confidence as possible.”

That confidence has resonated with Sevyn – she’s so confident and completely comfortable in her own skin, doing her own thing, and not worrying about how any other R&B singers are climbing to the top.

“I cannot allow myself to be swayed left or right by what another artist does or does not do,” she reveals. “All I can do is just say thank you, because at the end of the day I’m just happy and appreciative that God gave me my gift.”

It’s that genuine spirit that has rapper B.o.B head over heels for her. I asked Sevyn how important it is to have someone to call her own that she can talk to, who actually understands what it’s like being a new recording artist. She had this to say:

“It’s everything. Especially with the type of person and artist that Bob is. He’s also an artist who writes all of his music and plays many instruments. He’s so creative. That’s actually a cool thing to have somebody to talk to about those things. The great thing about him is that he was my friend first.”

Sevyn also revealed that her and B.o.B. have several records together that no one has ever heard. It’s part of the way they vibe with one another. She couldn’t stop gushing about how much of a great guy her boyfriend is to her. She also had some great parting words for popular blogger Necole Bitchie who decided to shut down her gossip blog earlier this week.

“That’s breaks my heart. She’s one of the ones that I trust. She’s a valuable source and I trust what she says. I hope she brings it back in another way. In a way that still feeds her passion in whatever it is that she wants to do.”

Sevyn is enjoying her 2nd Essence Festival. Check out some photos above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Chris Mitchell

Sevyn Says Talking To B.o.B Is “Everything” & Necole Bitchie Ending Her Blog Broke Her Heart was originally published on globalgrind.com

