Kendrick Lamar Responds To Geraldo Rivera: “This Is Our Music”

2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

Geraldo Rivera knows how to ruffle feathers, and he’s certainly raised eye brows in the hip-hop community with his comments on Kendrick Lamar‘s BET Awards performance.

The news host recently slammed the TDE rapper’s performance for his new single “Alright,” where he claimed that it gives off “the wrong message” and it was “so counterproductive.”

Kendrick met up with TMZ Live, where he responded to the statements:

“This is our music. This is us expressing ourselves. Rather [than] going out here and doing the murders myself, I want to express myself in a positive light the same way other artists are doing. Not going out in the streets, go in the booth and talking about the situation and hoping these kids can find some type of influence on it in a positive manner. Coming from these streets and coming from these neighborhoods, we’re taking our talents and putting ’em inside the studio.”

He also stated that the line, “we hate po-po,” was taken out of context, and that Geraldo only focused on one line, rather than the song’s full message.

See Kendrick’s full response here.

