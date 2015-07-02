CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

MAZEL TOV! Tamera Mowry-Housley & Husband Adam Housley Welcome Baby Girl

48 reads
Leave a comment

Tia Mowry-Housley, Adam Housley, son Aden at second baby shower

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have officially welcomed their second child into the world.

A baby girl, born at 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday and weighing in at 10 lbs., 2 oz, Tamera certainly had her work cut out for her, but was able to deliver little Ariah Talea Housley safely. The 36-year-old mom of two told PEOPLE that she and her hubby are overjoyed:

“We are beyond overjoyed and blessed with our beautiful baby girl. Aden already made a welcome video for her.”

Adam kept his social media followers up to date:

Sister Tia Mowry tweeted her joy:

We can only imagine how cute Ariah is and seeing as the happy couple already has a son together, Aden John Tanner, a daughter is the perfect addition. Hopefully, we’ll see some photos soon.

Mazel Tov!

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

MAZEL TOV! Tamera Mowry-Housley & Husband Adam Housley Welcome Baby Girl was originally published on globalgrind.com

Adam Housley , ariah talea housley , Birth , Daughter , New Baby , pregnant , Tamera Mowry , the real

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close