Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have officially welcomed their second child into the world.

A baby girl, born at 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday and weighing in at 10 lbs., 2 oz, Tamera certainly had her work cut out for her, but was able to deliver little Ariah Talea Housley safely. The 36-year-old mom of two told PEOPLE that she and her hubby are overjoyed:

“We are beyond overjoyed and blessed with our beautiful baby girl. Aden already made a welcome video for her.”

Adam kept his social media followers up to date:

We are so blessed and excited right now. Ariah Talea Housley was born at 2:54…she looks so much like Aden. :) — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) July 1, 2015

Such a cool feeling. We are so excited to have Ariah here. Such a strong girl! — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) July 1, 2015

Everyone is doing great. Tired, but great. :) — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) July 2, 2015

Sister Tia Mowry tweeted her joy:

I am officially an auntie to a niece!! So excited!! Congrats to the Housleys!!! Love you sis! You ROCK!! — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) July 1, 2015

We can only imagine how cute Ariah is and seeing as the happy couple already has a son together, Aden John Tanner, a daughter is the perfect addition. Hopefully, we’ll see some photos soon.

Mazel Tov!

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

MAZEL TOV! Tamera Mowry-Housley & Husband Adam Housley Welcome Baby Girl was originally published on globalgrind.com