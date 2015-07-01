CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Okay For Men To See Magic Mike XXL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett Smith explains why Magic Mike XXL is actually the perfect date movie on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

She breaks it down when she explains why couples should see it together, plus she talks strip clubs, the issue of sex-trafficking and making Magic Mike XXL “responsibly.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview!

Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why It’s Okay For Men To See Magic Mike XXL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

