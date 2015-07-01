Extra Butter: Go Behind The Scenes Of “Magic Mike XXL”

Ladies and gentleman, the long-awaited Magic Mike XXL is in theaters now, and it was surely worth the wait.

Channing Tatum, Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the rest of the boys get back together to put on a great show for the ladies. As always, we’re giving you an exclusive look into the film on Extra Butter w/ BlogXilla. This week, Xilla gets some help from Kristin, who snagged great interviews with the cast.

Channing hated having to get waxed for this film, while Jada told us Will loved the idea of her being in amongst all these men, saying it was “perfect” for her.

Check out the video above for more exclusive comments from stars Amber Heard, Donald Glover, tWitch, and Matt Bomer.

