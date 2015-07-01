Extra Butter: Go Behind The Scenes Of “Magic Mike XXL”

| 07.01.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Ladies and gentleman, the long-awaited Magic Mike XXL is in theaters now, and it was surely worth the wait.

Channing Tatum, Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the rest of the boys get back together to put on a great show for the ladies. As always, we’re giving you an exclusive look into the film on Extra Butter w/ BlogXilla. This week, Xilla gets some help from Kristin, who snagged great interviews with the cast.

Channing hated having to get waxed for this film, while Jada told us Will loved the idea of her being in amongst all these men, saying it was “perfect” for her.

Check out the video above for more exclusive comments from stars Amber Heard, Donald Glover, tWitch, and Matt Bomer.

Magic Mike Premiere

Stars Bring The Sexy To The "Magic Mike XXL" Premiere

13 photos Launch gallery

Stars Bring The Sexy To The "Magic Mike XXL" Premiere

Continue reading Stars Bring The Sexy To The “Magic Mike XXL” Premiere

Stars Bring The Sexy To The "Magic Mike XXL" Premiere

Extra Butter: Go Behind The Scenes Of “Magic Mike XXL” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Heard , channing tatum , exclusive , extra butter , jada pinkett smith , Magic Mike , Magic Mike XXL

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close