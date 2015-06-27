CLOSE
Karrueche Opens Up About Her Dating Life, Talks Drake Not Sliding Up In Her DMs

Instagram Photo

Karrueche Tran is an open book these days – if you want the answer, you can pretty much feel comfortable just asking the question.

Elle magazine kaught up with Kae recently and asked her all the questions we want answers to, even talking to her about her secret plastic surgery plans. Now, part two of their interview is out, and it’s all about how to date the 27-year-old actress, model, and on-again-off-again girlfriend to Chris Brown.

Karrueche, admittedly the traditional type, also talks women relentlessly throwing themselves at your man when he’s famous. Check out a few excerpts:

On her ideal relationship:

Karrueche: I don’t know because I haven’t been single in so long. I’m very traditional. I want to have kids. I want to be not a stay-at-home mom, but to be able to take care of my kids and have a family and cook. A white picket fence and a dog. Which is not realistic nowadays, but I don’t know. Right now, my head is just crazy with any kind of relationship. I don’t think I can handle it. Just having gone through what I’ve gone through. It’s trust issues, and then to meet someone new and open up to them. I don’t know if you really want to date me or have sex with me. Know what I mean? I’m just gonna be myself and be single.

On getting Kae to go out on a date with you:

Karrueche: There have been guys who would DM me, or would tell a friend. Sometimes, I’ll entertain a text, but it’s nothing serious.

On her type:

Julie: Okay, what’s your ideal man? Physically and personality-wise.

Karrueche: Well, physically of course, I have to be attracted. And I’m not attracted to one type of guy. Sometimes I’ll find a random guy attractive, or I don’t know, his man-bun.

Julie: Do you have a height restriction?

Karrueche: Yes. He has to be taller than me because I don’t think short people are cute. I need some height.

Danielle: You need to feel protected.

Karrueche: And somebody who is more mature. So maybe somebody older because you know how they say women mature faster? Somebody who has a great relationship with their mother.

Julie: So important.

Karrueche: Goes to church or believes in something! Has some sort of faith, you know? Someone who is low-key and has his own thing going on. I go off vibes and I’m very chill, so if I can connect with somebody without the clutter and craziness, that’s good.

On other women throwing themselves at your man:

Karrueche: It is very difficult. It’s not fun. It’s hard to trust. It’s hard dating another attractive person because it’s competition. You have to worry about everything. And I tell you, these girls do not care! They are ruthless.

For whether or not Drake ever slid up in her DMs and more photos from her shoot, click here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News

photos
