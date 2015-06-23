Lauryn Hill is finally giving into her fan’s longtime desires, and releasing some new music.

While the songs are not originals, as they are covers of Nina Simone‘s biggest hits, fans are still getting some new sounds from the Miseducation singer on “Black Is The Color of My True Love’s Hair.”

After covering “Feeling Good” last week, Lauryn is showing off more of her vocal growth and progression, proving she’s still got it, on this other rendition.

Her cover also joins the likes of Usher, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, and more on the upcoming Nina Revisited album.

Hopefully this may inspire Lauryn to start a new album, and fulfill the decade-long wishes of her loyal fans.

Listen to Lauryn cover Nina Simone’s track above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lauryn Hill Covers Nina Simone’s “Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: