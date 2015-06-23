CLOSE
New Besties: Karrueche & Ruby Rose Are Posted Up "Where Love Lives"

Karrueche Tran leaving Hooray Henry's in Beverly Hills

Orange might be the new black, but only our girl Karrueche can turn heads in a green jumpsuit.

The 3-Headed Shark Attack actress stopped by Hooray Henry’s nightclub after having a dinner date with one of the hottest up and coming actresses, and everyone’s new girl crush, Orange is The New Black star Ruby Rose.

The pair posed in front of a neon sign that read “Where Love Lives.”

Karrueche recently gushed over the Australian actress/model, saying “I’m not straight anymore…I’m ready.”

Ruby even posted a picture of Breezy’s ex on her Instagram page as well. Could these two be new besties?

At least no one got upset over this photo.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

New Besties: Karrueche & Ruby Rose Are Posted Up “Where Love Lives” was originally published on globalgrind.com

