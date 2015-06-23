Orange might be the new black, but only our girl Karrueche can turn heads in a green jumpsuit.
The 3-Headed Shark Attack actress stopped by Hooray Henry’s nightclub after having a dinner date with one of the hottest up and coming actresses, and everyone’s new girl crush, Orange is The New Black star Ruby Rose.
The pair posed in front of a neon sign that read “Where Love Lives.”
Karrueche recently gushed over the Australian actress/model, saying “I’m not straight anymore…I’m ready.”
Ruby even posted a picture of Breezy’s ex on her Instagram page as well. Could these two be new besties?
At least no one got upset over this photo.
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram
Everything You Need To Know About Ruby Rose
Everything You Need To Know About Ruby Rose
1. After gaining fame as a VJ, she won the ASTRA award for favorite female personality in 2009.Source: 1 of 4
2. At age 16, she was hospitalized after physical abuse from her classmates due to her sexuality.Source: 2 of 4
3. Ultimately, she decided she preferred feminine pronouns.Source: 3 of 4
4. Not just a pretty face: She does volunteer work in Africa and Laos each year.Source: 4 of 4
New Besties: Karrueche & Ruby Rose Are Posted Up “Where Love Lives” was originally published on globalgrind.com