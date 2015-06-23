New Besties: Karrueche & Ruby Rose Are Posted Up “Where Love Lives”

Orange might be the new black, but only our girl Karrueche can turn heads in a green jumpsuit.

The 3-Headed Shark Attack actress stopped by Hooray Henry’s nightclub after having a dinner date with one of the hottest up and coming actresses, and everyone’s new girl crush, Orange is The New Black star Ruby Rose.

The pair posed in front of a neon sign that read “Where Love Lives.”

Karrueche recently gushed over the Australian actress/model, saying “I’m not straight anymore…I’m ready.”

Ruby even posted a picture of Breezy’s ex on her Instagram page as well. Could these two be new besties?

At least no one got upset over this photo.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

