CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Is Amber Rose Removing Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Amber Rose hosts at Chateau nightclub in Vegas

Source: Justin Paludipan / Splash News

It’s been almost a full year since Amber Rose filed for divorce from her husband Wiz Khalifa, but she’s already making moves to put him in the past.

Just when fans thought that the two might be able to work out their marriage, Muva Rosebud surprised fans by sparking up a new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Now that she is going strong with the rebellious artist, it looks like Amber has gone forward with removing her tattoo of Wiz’s face on her arm.

TMZ obtained video of her and a girlfriend leaving a doctor’s office on a motorcycle, where she had a bandage covering her left arm, where he infamous tat of the rapper has been for the past few years.

Amber previously revealed in an interview with Big Boy that she was in “no rush” to remove the tat of her former husband, stating:

“If I’m gonna eventually get married to someone else and they feel some type of way about [the tattoo], then I will.” She added, “I’m not in a rush. We have a baby together. I think if we didn’t have Bash it would be different. But we have Bash and he sees his dad on my arm all the time, so he’s just like ‘daddy!’”

What do you think of Amber removing the tattoo?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kanye West & Amber Rose

Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments

23 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments

Continue reading Amber Rose & Kanye West’s Most Loving Moments

Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments

Is Amber Rose Removing Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , Machine Gun Kelly , tattoo , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close