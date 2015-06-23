Is Amber Rose Removing Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo?

It’s been almost a full year since Amber Rose filed for divorce from her husband Wiz Khalifa, but she’s already making moves to put him in the past.
Just when fans thought that the two might be able to work out their marriage, Muva Rosebud surprised fans by sparking up a new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
Now that she is going strong with the rebellious artist, it looks like Amber has gone forward with removing her tattoo of Wiz’s face on her arm.
TMZ obtained video of her and a girlfriend leaving a doctor’s office on a motorcycle, where she had a bandage covering her left arm, where he infamous tat of the rapper has been for the past few years.
Amber previously revealed in an interview with Big Boy that she was in “no rush” to remove the tat of her former husband, stating:
“If I’m gonna eventually get married to someone else and they feel some type of way about [the tattoo], then I will.” She added, “I’m not in a rush. We have a baby together. I think if we didn’t have Bash it would be different. But we have Bash and he sees his dad on my arm all the time, so he’s just like ‘daddy!’”
What do you think of Amber removing the tattoo?
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments
Amber Rose & Kanye West's Most Loving Moments
1. PDA On A 1000Source:Getty 1 of 23
2. Love Never Looked So GoldenSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. Dinner Dates & LaughsSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. Fashion AddictsSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. Red Carpet KillersSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. At NYFWSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. Kanye & His MuseSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. Meeting Vivienne WestwoodSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. So Hip-HopSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Hennessy DreamsSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Whispering Sweet NothingsSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Ravishing In RedSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. When Everyone Was HappySource:Getty 13 of 23
14. Stuntin'Source:Getty 14 of 23
15. Chug, Chug, Chug,Source:Getty 15 of 23
16. Night Of The Infamous "Taylor Swift" IncidentSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Running Through HollywoodSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Club CuddlingSource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Kanye & His Space BabeSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. Front Row RomanceSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. Black & White BlissSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. SquadSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. Kamber...During Happy TimesSource:Getty 23 of 23
Is Amber Rose Removing Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo? was originally published on globalgrind.com