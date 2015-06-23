It’s been almost a full year since Amber Rose filed for divorce from her husband Wiz Khalifa, but she’s already making moves to put him in the past.

Just when fans thought that the two might be able to work out their marriage, Muva Rosebud surprised fans by sparking up a new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Now that she is going strong with the rebellious artist, it looks like Amber has gone forward with removing her tattoo of Wiz’s face on her arm.

TMZ obtained video of her and a girlfriend leaving a doctor’s office on a motorcycle, where she had a bandage covering her left arm, where he infamous tat of the rapper has been for the past few years.

Amber previously revealed in an interview with Big Boy that she was in “no rush” to remove the tat of her former husband, stating:

“If I’m gonna eventually get married to someone else and they feel some type of way about [the tattoo], then I will.” She added, “I’m not in a rush. We have a baby together. I think if we didn’t have Bash it would be different. But we have Bash and he sees his dad on my arm all the time, so he’s just like ‘daddy!’”

What do you think of Amber removing the tattoo?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Is Amber Rose Removing Her Wiz Khalifa Tattoo? was originally published on globalgrind.com