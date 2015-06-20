CLOSE
Fetty Wap “A Couple Bandz” (NEW VIDEO)

You’ve got to give credit where credit is due.

In this moment, Fetty Wap is killing the game. He’s got all the ladies (and guys) singing along to his super catchy tunes and as he continues to build his fan base, Fetty just keeps dropping track after track, and visual after visual.

Most recently, the “Trap Queen” rapper hits us with the video for “A Couple Bandz.” Released through VIBE, Fetty kicks it with his boys and zones out by a mural of the late Trayvon Martin.

For his cover story with the publication, he reveals rap inspired him more than R&B and talks Gucci Mane being one of his biggest influences:

“It was rap, definitely. I didn’t listen to music that much when I was young. It wasn’t until I found out about Gucci Mane. That was really when I got into music. My first iPod just had Guwop’s Chicken Talk mixtape on it at first. I remember when I got it, the first song I heard was “Chicken Talk” with DJ Burn One. Ever since then I was hooked.”

Check out the quick video to “A Couple Bandz” above.

SOURCE: HHNM | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

Fetty Wap “A Couple Bandz” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

