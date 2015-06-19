Late Night News Recap: Miguel Performs “Coffee” At BBC Radio’s 1Xtra Live Lounge & More!

Miguel is heating things up for his fans as prepares to release his next album WILDHEART. The “Adorn” singer took to BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Live Lounge to perform his latest single “Coffee,” where he promoted the upcoming project, as well as his North American tour that kicks off next month. [Miss Info]

LeBron James might have suffered a hard loss with the Cavaliers this week during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but he still believes that Cleveland is where it’s at. In a new clip for the upcoming movie Trainwreck, which he has a starring role in, the baller convinces Bill Hader‘s character to give his hometown a try. [Youtube]

Floyd Mayweather has already gotten one of the biggest fights of his career down after he defeated Manny Pacquiao, but he’s already considering two contenders for his next one. During an interview with the media, the champion boxer revealed that he believes Adrien Broner and Errol Spence Jr. are the future of boxing. [Hot Hip Hop Detroit]

The G4 Boyz are continuing to build their buzz on the music scene, and they’ve dropped off some new visuals for their fans and followers. The guys teamed up with Indica Films to drop the music video for their track “Hey Vicky,” which is off of their upcoming mixtape Control Your Jealousy. [Youtube]

