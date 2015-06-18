Matthew Apperson Charged With Attempted Murder After Firing Gun At George Zimmerman

Matthew Apperson, the man who allegedly tried to shoot George Zimmerman in May, will face attempted murder charges, according to the latest news in the highly publicized case.

Apperson was originally charged with shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the latter accusation was elevated to first-degree attempted murder today. The incident occurred in Lake Mary, Florida and left Zimmerman injured after he was hit with glass shattered by a gun, allegedly fired by Apperson.

As we previously reported:

An investigation into the shooting incident that injured George Zimmerman in Lake Mary, Fla. Monday produced a Glock handgun that belongs to the former neighborhood watchman. Police also recovered two handguns from Matthew Apperson, the man accused of shooting at Zimmerman, the Washington Post reports. No arrests have been made in the incident that was reportedly spurred by a bout of road rage between the two men. The man who called 911 after the shooting told a dispatcher that Apperson said he “had to shoot at” George Zimmerman. A bullet fired from the weapon shattered the windshield of a car — the glass and other debris were said to injure Zimmerman.

Apperson says he acted in self-defense, while Zimmerman – who was also in possession of a gun – claimed that he was the aggressor. In 2013, Zimmerman was acquitted in the killing of then 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

