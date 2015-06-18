Chris Brown has so much fun with his baby girl Royalty.

Becoming a father has been a bittersweet chapter in Chris’ life, as welcoming a child into the world is undoubtedly a blessing – but the fact that his daughter was born with a woman outside of his relationship with then-girlfriend Karrueche got him left and put on blast.

Nonetheless, he flaunts Royalty every chance he gets. He’s channeled his inner kid with her at the playground, encouraged her to get down on the dance floor , and – wait for it – sung Fetty Wap songs to her.

Watch the father and daughter duo do it for the ‘Gram, Breezy serenading his confused mini-me with Fetty’s “Again” in the video above. As he sings the lyrics, “I want you to be mine again,” we can’t help but think the post also serves as a subliminal to Kae…. because #Chrae.

Watch baby girl bust a move below.

Plus, their latest photo together:

Meanwhile, in a new video that’s surfaced, Chris may or may not be snubbing his baby mother Nia as well.

During an El Paso show, he tells the crowd to “Get your money but be smart, man. Everybody be smart…” Chris is currently fighting to lower the amount of his monthly child support checks.

Watch the video here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Chris Brown & Royalty Hit The Park Together, He Serenades Her (& Karrueche?) With Fetty Wap’s “Again” was originally published on globalgrind.com