Music
Stream MoBo The Great’s “F**k The Public” (NEW MUSIC)

Mobo The Great "Fuck The Public" Mixtape

Last year, MoBo The Great made headlines everywhere when she attended a Jay Z concert in Chicago, and was brought up on stage by Hov himself.

The crazy part about it was that it was actually the second time the Magna Carta rapper brought her up on stage to spit some rhymes for one of his crowds.

Now, MoBo is making her own power moves in the rising artist scene, and has just dropped her debut mixtape Fuck The Public.

The 10-track project has features from BJ The Chicago Kid and Katie Got Bandz, as well as production from OGWebbie, Martin $ky, and more.

You may even recognize one of the soundbites on the first track, as listeners will hear Jay telling the Chicago native the moment he saw how dope she was.

photos
