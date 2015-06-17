CLOSE
Music
Home

Late Night News Recap: Meek Mill & Ne-Yo To Perform At BET Awards, New Clip From ‘Southpaw’ & More!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Hart Hosts Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Adding to the long list of performers for the evening, Meek Mill and Ne-Yo have been announced as performers for the 2015 BET Awards next week. The Philly rapper and R&B crooner are joining the likes of Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj to take the stage. [Rap-Up]

Fans can’t wait until the highly-anticipated Southpaw hits theaters, and now a brand new clip from the film has surfaced. Earlier today, Tidal released an exclusive clip from the movie, showing Jake Gyllenhaal stepping into the ring. The movie also features 50 Cent and Forest Whitaker. [Youtube]

For years, fans have been hoping and praying for an official Spice Girls reunion. While they performed together a few years ago at the London Olympics, they’re continuing to tease fans, as members Gerri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm took a photo together at the Isle of Wight music festival. [E! News]

Eminem is combining his music talents with his producing talents, as he is reportedly in talks of executive producing and writing music for the television series Narc. The Shady Records head is said to be working with Joe Carnahan, who originally made the movie in 2001. [Complex]

Simon Cowell is certainly a huge part of the American Idol legacy, but he is not planning on coming back as a judge for its final season next year. He told Extra, “I kind of said goodbye many years ago. Maybe I’ll flip the light switch out at the end or something.” [GossipCop]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Late Night News Recap: Meek Mill & Ne-Yo To Perform At BET Awards, New Clip From ‘Southpaw’ & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

2015 BET Awards , american idol , BET Awards , Eminem , Jake Gyllenhaal , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , meek mill , Movie , narc , ne-yo , Reunion , Simon Cowell , southpaw , Spice Girls

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close