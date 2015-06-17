Adding to the long list of performers for the evening, Meek Mill and Ne-Yo have been announced as performers for the 2015 BET Awards next week. The Philly rapper and R&B crooner are joining the likes of Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj to take the stage. [Rap-Up]

Fans can’t wait until the highly-anticipated Southpaw hits theaters, and now a brand new clip from the film has surfaced. Earlier today, Tidal released an exclusive clip from the movie, showing Jake Gyllenhaal stepping into the ring. The movie also features 50 Cent and Forest Whitaker. [Youtube]

For years, fans have been hoping and praying for an official Spice Girls reunion. While they performed together a few years ago at the London Olympics, they’re continuing to tease fans, as members Gerri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm took a photo together at the Isle of Wight music festival. [E! News]

Eminem is combining his music talents with his producing talents, as he is reportedly in talks of executive producing and writing music for the television series Narc. The Shady Records head is said to be working with Joe Carnahan, who originally made the movie in 2001. [Complex]

Simon Cowell is certainly a huge part of the American Idol legacy, but he is not planning on coming back as a judge for its final season next year. He told Extra, “I kind of said goodbye many years ago. Maybe I’ll flip the light switch out at the end or something.” [GossipCop]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Late Night News Recap: Meek Mill & Ne-Yo To Perform At BET Awards, New Clip From ‘Southpaw’ & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: