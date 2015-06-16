Let Him Live: Blanket Jackson Changes His Name After Being Bullied

Michael Jackson‘s youngest son Blanket was reportedly being bullied at school for his unusual moniker, causing the 13-year-old to change his name. While finishing up 7th grade at The Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Blanket said his fellow schoolmates were giving him a hard time.

Radar Online quotes a source saying:

“He always thought that the name Blanket sounded so stupid and resented his father for calling him that,” the insider tells Radar. “Growing up, his school mates have always been slightly mean to him because of their jealousy over who he is and going by Blanket made him a much easier target for ridicule.” According to the source, “When he entered Buckley he told them that his name is Bigi and that is what they call him.”

Bigi is of German origin and means “idealistic, sensitive, and inspirational.”

The young man currently lives with his siblings Paris, 17, and Prince, 18, and his co-guardians, Katherine and cousin Tito in Calabasas.

Blanket – now Bigi – is on his way to adulthood with a new name. We ain’t mad at cha.

SOURCE: Radar Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

