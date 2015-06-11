CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home

If Pepsi Clear Makes A Comeback, We Need These 5 Classic Foods Next

0 reads
Leave a comment
San Francisco Approves Ordinance For Health Warnings For Sugary Soda Ads

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

You might be too young to remember, but in 1992, Pepsi bestowed upon us Pepsi Clear but it quickly left the shelves a year later.

Instagram Photo

Most products are brought back these days thanks to some campaign by fans, and this time it was no different for Pepsi Clear. Kevin Strahle, who has a popular YouTube channel, uploaded a video a month ago asking the company to bring the cola back. Strahle then uploaded Pepsi’s response on company letterhead telling his viewers to stay tuned. So is it coming back?? We hope so, because we what we need in the world are more clear drinks.

There are other discontinued foods that we want to make a comeback. Which ones were your favorite?

3D Doritos 

Instagram Photo

They had the BEST crunch.

Clearly Canadian

Instagram Photo

We really thought this was healthy soda (hey, it was the ’90s, and we were naive back then) and it tasted AMAZING.

Crispy M&M’s 

Instagram Photo

Airy things are better.

Dunkaroos

Instagram Photo

Cookies + frosting = magic.

Sprite Remix

Instagram Photo

Sprite might be the G.O.A.T. of sodas, so who wouldn’t want the remix?

 

If Pepsi Clear Makes A Comeback, We Need These 5 Classic Foods Next was originally published on theurbandaily.com

discontinued foods , pepsi , pepsi clear

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 5 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 10 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 11 hours ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 11 hours ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 12 hours ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 12 hours ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 14 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 17 hours ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
02.04.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close