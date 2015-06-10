Jessie J Feat. Jhene Aiko & Rixton “Sorry To Interrupt” (NEW MUSIC)

Jessie J has formed a trio with an unexpected musical pair in the past, but by looking at the charts, it’s clear it works very well.

Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts brought the UK singer together with Jhené Aiko and boy band Rixton for a new song called “Sorry to Interrupt,” which is part of their “Crazy Good Summer” campaign.

The trio come together over the DJ Mustard-produced song, where they give us some lyrics that seem pretty fitting for a random pair that will definitely get our attention.

Listen to the new track by Jessie J, Jhené, and Rixton, and sing along through the lyric video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

