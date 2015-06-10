CLOSE
Music
Home

Jessie J Feat. Jhene Aiko & Rixton “Sorry To Interrupt” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jessie J has formed a trio with an unexpected musical pair in the past, but by looking at the charts, it’s clear it works very well.

Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts brought the UK singer together with Jhené Aiko and boy band Rixton for a new song called “Sorry to Interrupt,” which is part of their “Crazy Good Summer” campaign.

The trio come together over the DJ Mustard-produced song, where they give us some lyrics that seem pretty fitting for a random pair that will definitely get our attention.

Listen to the new track by Jessie J, Jhené, and Rixton, and sing along through the lyric video above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Jessie J Feat. Jhene Aiko & Rixton “Sorry To Interrupt” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jessie J , jhene aiko , kellogg's , new music , Pop-Tarts , rixton , sorry to interrupt

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close