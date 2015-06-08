Chris Brown Announces ‘One Hell Of A Nite’ Tour With Kid Ink, Omarion, Fetty Wap, & Teyana Taylor

Chris Brown isn’t letting any of his personal woes phase his career, as he has just announced a brand new tour.

The “Ayo” singer is set to hit the road once again for his One Hell of a Nite Tour, and is bringing Kid Ink, Omarion, Fetty Wap, and Teyana Taylor along as a special treat.

Beginning on August 21 in Kansas City, Breezy and friends will lead us through the end of summer with a 25-city music tour that will hit a ton of major cities before wrapping up on September 19th in Concord, California.

Tickets for his tour go on sale on June 12th, just as he is hitting the road for a mini tour with August Alsina, Omarion, and Sevyn Streeter.

See all of the dates for the tour below, and make sure you cop your tickets.

Aug. 12 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Aug. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

Aug. 14 – Chicago, IL – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center

Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 19 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (on sale June 13)

Aug. 21 – Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center (on sale June 19)

Aug. 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Webster Bank Arena* (on sale June 19)

Aug. 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (on sale June 13)

Aug. 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center (on sale June 13)

Aug. 29 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 30 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre (on sale June 13)

Sept. 1 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Sept. 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 9 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

Sept. 12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center

Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 19 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion* (on sale June 19)

* Citi cardmember pre-sale starts June 16

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Chris Brown Announces ‘One Hell Of A Nite’ Tour With Kid Ink, Omarion, Fetty Wap, & Teyana Taylor was originally published on globalgrind.com