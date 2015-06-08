Chris Brown Announces ‘One Hell Of A Nite’ Tour With Kid Ink, Omarion, Fetty Wap, & Teyana Taylor

Chris Brown isn’t letting any of his personal woes phase his career, as he has just announced a brand new tour.
The “Ayo” singer is set to hit the road once again for his One Hell of a Nite Tour, and is bringing Kid Ink, Omarion, Fetty Wap, and Teyana Taylor along as a special treat.
Beginning on August 21 in Kansas City, Breezy and friends will lead us through the end of summer with a 25-city music tour that will hit a ton of major cities before wrapping up on September 19th in Concord, California.
Tickets for his tour go on sale on June 12th, just as he is hitting the road for a mini tour with August Alsina, Omarion, and Sevyn Streeter.
See all of the dates for the tour below, and make sure you cop your tickets.
Aug. 12 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Aug. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
Aug. 14 – Chicago, IL – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center
Aug. 16 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Aug. 19 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (on sale June 13)
Aug. 21 – Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center (on sale June 19)
Aug. 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Webster Bank Arena* (on sale June 19)
Aug. 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (on sale June 13)
Aug. 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center (on sale June 13)
Aug. 29 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 30 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre (on sale June 13)
Sept. 1 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Sept. 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 9 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
Sept. 12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center
Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 19 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion* (on sale June 19)
* Citi cardmember pre-sale starts June 16
SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview
12 Things We Learned From Chris Brown's Breakfast Club Interview
1. Ready To Have A Baby, Not Ready For Marriage1 of 11
2. Relationship With Drake2 of 11
3. Community Service3 of 11
4. Tour Documentary4 of 11
5. Chris & Jay Z Are Cordial5 of 11
6. Calls Pharrell When He Needs Advice6 of 11
7. His Love For Karrueche Tran7 of 11
8. Relationship With Rihanna8 of 11
9. Friendship With Tyga9 of 11
10. Competition Between Artists10 of 11
11. Justin Bieber's Media Redemption11 of 11
Chris Brown Announces ‘One Hell Of A Nite’ Tour With Kid Ink, Omarion, Fetty Wap, & Teyana Taylor was originally published on globalgrind.com