Chinx “On Your Body” (NEW MUSIC)

It’s definitely been a tough couple of weeks for loved ones and fans of rapper Chinx, who was recently laid to rest after being murdered in Jamaica, Queens.

While many are still in the process of grieving, the hip-hop community is able to keep his legacy alive, as tracks from his upcoming posthumous album are being released.

A new single called “On Your Body” has just dropped to iTunes, which is the first single for the posthumous project that is slated to come out in August.

The song also has vocal features from Meet Sims, and will remind us all of his growing potential in the music game.

Listen to the new track by Chinx below, and keep it locked for information on his posthumous album.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

