Comedians Decipher Tyrese’s Tweets In “Socially Decoded”

| 06.01.15
Tyrese has one of the greatest Twitter accounts, featuring emotional quotes, personal photos, and deep thoughts. He shows the world a side of himself that most celebrities are scared to show.

That openness makes him a great subject for Socially Decoded, the show where comedians, bloggers, and influencers decipher tweets from your favorite celebrities. Previous episodes focused on Harry Styles and Joyce Hawkins, Chris Brown’s mother.

This week, we have Damien Lemon, Von Decarlo, Brittany Lewis, Jack Thriller, Yaris Sanchez, and more break down Tyrese’s tweets. Check it out above.

And be sure to visit on Friday for another episode of Socially Decoded.

