CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Floyd Mayweather’s Marriage Proposal To Ms. Jackson Via Text Is A Must-Read

7 reads
Leave a comment

Shantel Jackson,

Shantel Jackson put some old text messages on display during her recent lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather. The two have been in a very heated war over the past year, with the model suing the champ for domestic abuse, invasion of privacy, and defamation.

In those aforementioned legal documents, we found out that last year, the undefeated boxing champion wanted to marry Ms. Jackson – but only if she got her attitude in order. The proposal was sent via text message. Via TMZ:

“This is what I offer to you. Let’s get married move in together you can go back in forth to L.A and stay at the condo.”

“I promise I will get you in 3 A list movies this year and I’m willing to go to counseling to make us work and you can get the stuff you want and I’m willing to change but I need you to have a better attitude.”

If that text message wasn’t enough, Shantel – who is currently dating rapper Nelly – said he threatened to leak naked pictures if she didn’t remove a recent photo of her and the St. Louis emcee together. And over the last two years, she claims that Floyd sent a bunch of other horrible text messages.

Among the highlights …

— “I had your phone traced. I hired a detective. Your not slick.”

— “I got nasty videos too that I can put on Instagram and twitter”

— “I took you from rags to riches now you back to rags bitch. that’s why your out selling shit going on petty ass auditions fronting to people like your doing big sh*t.”

Seems like Floyd still has some anger issues to work on.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

METROPCS IS THROWING A PRE-CAR SHOW PARTY YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS!  The 97.9 The Beat Dub Custom Car Show & Concert is Sunday, June 14th at the Dallas Convention Center and MetroPCS is giving you a chance to win tickets and check out some of the hottest custom cars in the metroplex!

Pre-Car Show Party at MetroPCS:  Saturday, June 6th  2p-4p @ 2131 East Ledbetter in Dallas! 

METROPCS CAR SHOW DIGITAL

Source: iOne / iOne – MetroPCS

LAST CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS at MetroPCS:  Saturday, June 13th 3p-5p @ Telecell 3100 Forest Lane in Dallas.

23 Smoking Pictures Of Shantel Jackson (PHOTOS)

23 photos Launch gallery

23 Smoking Pictures Of Shantel Jackson (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 23 Smoking Pictures Of Shantel Jackson (PHOTOS)

23 Smoking Pictures Of Shantel Jackson (PHOTOS)

Floyd Mayweather’s Marriage Proposal To Ms. Jackson Via Text Is A Must-Read was originally published on globalgrind.com

domestic violence , Floyd Mayweather , Lawsuit , marriage , naked pictures , nelly , proposal , Shantel Jackson , Threats

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 4 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close