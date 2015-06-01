Shantel Jackson put some old text messages on display during her recent lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather. The two have been in a very heated war over the past year, with the model suing the champ for domestic abuse, invasion of privacy, and defamation.

In those aforementioned legal documents, we found out that last year, the undefeated boxing champion wanted to marry Ms. Jackson – but only if she got her attitude in order. The proposal was sent via text message. Via TMZ:

“This is what I offer to you. Let’s get married move in together you can go back in forth to L.A and stay at the condo.” “I promise I will get you in 3 A list movies this year and I’m willing to go to counseling to make us work and you can get the stuff you want and I’m willing to change but I need you to have a better attitude.”

If that text message wasn’t enough, Shantel – who is currently dating rapper Nelly – said he threatened to leak naked pictures if she didn’t remove a recent photo of her and the St. Louis emcee together. And over the last two years, she claims that Floyd sent a bunch of other horrible text messages.

Among the highlights … — “I had your phone traced. I hired a detective. Your not slick.” — “I got nasty videos too that I can put on Instagram and twitter” — “I took you from rags to riches now you back to rags bitch. that’s why your out selling shit going on petty ass auditions fronting to people like your doing big sh*t.”

Seems like Floyd still has some anger issues to work on.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Floyd Mayweather’s Marriage Proposal To Ms. Jackson Via Text Is A Must-Read was originally published on globalgrind.com