Blac Chyna Looks Super Sexy For Date Night With Her New Champion

After saying they were just friends, it looks like Blac Chyna and J’Leon Love are indeed an item.

The Money Team boxing champion and the Lash Bar creator went out on a date this weekend and posted a pic together.

Instagram Photo

Neither have been shy about sharing pictures of their friendship on social media; in fact, J’Leon threw up an image of Chyna in a compromising position:

Instagram Photo

J’Leon can’t give too much help right now, though. Last week, we reported that he’s training for an upcoming fight, which means no sex until after his title defense.

Meanwhile, Chyna’s ex Tyga and his girl Kylie Jenner are still going strong. 

