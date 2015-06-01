After saying they were just friends, it looks like Blac Chyna and J’Leon Love are indeed an item.

The Money Team boxing champion and the Lash Bar creator went out on a date this weekend and posted a pic together.

Neither have been shy about sharing pictures of their friendship on social media; in fact, J’Leon threw up an image of Chyna in a compromising position:

J’Leon can’t give too much help right now, though. Last week, we reported that he’s training for an upcoming fight, which means no sex until after his title defense.

Meanwhile, Chyna’s ex Tyga and his girl Kylie Jenner are still going strong.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna 4 photos Launch gallery 12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna 1. Her birthday is May 11th, 1988. She is a Taurus and will be turning 27 this year. Source: 1 of 4 2. She began stripping at the age of 18 under the alias "Dora Renee." Source: 2 of 4 3. She attended Johnson and Wales University in Miami. While in school, she danced at Old Diamonds for a short while under the alias "Cream." Source: 3 of 4 4. Seven months after graduating, she launched an online boutique called "88fin." Source: 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading 12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna 12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Looks Super Sexy For Date Night With Her New Champion was originally published on globalgrind.com