Migos Unveil ‘YRN: Tha Album’ Cover Art

The anticipation for Migos‘ debut album is building more and more each day, but we’re one step closer to getting the project.

The trio took to their Instagram earlier today to reveal the official cover art for YRN: Tha Album, via their distribution company, 300.

Offset is still currently locked up from the group’s arrest last month, while Quavo and Takeoff were released on bail, but they still have plans to move forward with the project’s release on July 31st, but have delayed their Yung Rich Nation Tour.

See the cover art for the debut album from Migos above, and let us know your thoughts.

