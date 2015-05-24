CLOSE
Rise & Grind! Morning Music News: Jim Jones Drops ‘Miami Vampin’ Mixtape & More!

Jim Jones And Rico Love Party At Reign

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jim Jones has gifted us with a new, 16-track mixtape, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The new project from the NYC rapper is called Miami Vampin, and will hold us over until the long-awaited Dipset reunion project is released. Stream below. [KarenCivil.com]

Max B has been receiving many phone calls and visits since the untimely death of Chinx, and Revolt TV took their opportunity with Charly Wingate to get an exclusive freestyle. Despite receiving a sentence of 75 years, the rapper clearly hasn’t lost his touch. Listen to the freestyle below. [Complex]

Mike Posner is using his voice to respond to the killings of unarmed black men at the hands of police officers. The hit-maker dropped a new track called, “The Voice of the Unheard,” which was inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr. Mike Posner sings of staging a peaceful protest on the serious song. Listen below. [Rap Up]

2011 mtvU Woodie Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Lil B will continue to share his Based God wisdom with the world during a lecture at UCLA this upcoming Thursday. He delivered an 80-minute speech at NYU in 2012, followed by a memorable appearance at MIT where he discussed everything from ethics to Kevin Durant. Sorry everyone else, but this will be for UCLA students only.  [HotNewHipHop]

Then & Now: A Look Back At Dipset's Transformation (PHOTOS)

Then & Now: A Look Back At Dipset's Transformation (PHOTOS)

