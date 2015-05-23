Rise & Grind! Morning Music News: Fabolous Drops ‘Friday Night Freestyles’ Mixtape, & More!

Fabolous has been killing his sporadic freestyles that he drops for fans on Fridays in recent weeks, but he decided to up the ante and release a full mixtape of them called Friday Night Freestyles. Last week, the Brooklyn MC hinted that he would be dropping the tape after adding some extra verses to them, and turning it into a project. Be sure to download it for some new Fab. [Miss Info]

Nicki Minaj is ending the week with one more bang, as she dropped her video for “The Night Is Still Young” exclusively on Tidal last night. The Queens femcee rocked her signature pink hair for the visuals, where she shows off some of her best dance moves to the electronic track. Watch the video over on Tidal. [Rap-Up]

The love for Fetty Wap is just growing more and more, and now LeBron James is the latest celebrity to show him some appreciation. During the Cavaliers vs. Hawks playoff game last night, the Cleveland baller was caught singing the Jersey native’ hook from “My Way,” which many can agree, is very addicting. [Complex]

Trey Songz is on a role with new music, as he’s just dropped the remix to The Weeknd’s “Earned It.” The Intermission singer just dropped his own twist to the track, and has been releasing freestyles on top of it. It’s definitely a big week for Trey, as he gears up to drop his Trigga: Reloaded album this summer. [Miss Info]

