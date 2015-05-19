CLOSE
Music
Young Thug "That's All" (NEW MUSIC)

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 8

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

Young Thug is never one to stay quiet on social media, but even more so on the music scene.

The Rich Gang rapper just dropped a brand new track called “That’s All,” which is part of the recent leakings of Rich Gang records featuring Thug in the past few weeks.

The new song was produced by Goose, who got permission to release it, and doesn’t steer far away from the sound that Thugger fans all know and love.

Take a listen to the brand new track from Young Thug below and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Young Thug “That’s All” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

new music , rich gang , that's all , Young Thug

