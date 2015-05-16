CLOSE
Rick Ross Sued For Using Old Image Of Jay Z In “Movin’ Bass” Video

Hot 97 Presents Mastermind Album Release Concert

Rick Ross is as BAWSE as it gets – but even he isn’t above the law.

The head honcho of MMG is reportedly being sued for using an old image of Jay Z in the new video for their collaborative track, “Movin’ Bass.”

Though the photo only appears for a split second – in a montage dedicated to Jay Z’s success throughout the years – that’s all it took for one photographer to bust a move on Rozay.

TMZ reports:

Rick just got sued by a photog named Armen Djerrahian, and in the docs he says he took a pretty famous photo of ‘Hova back in 2003. The image shows Jay throwing up the roc — the popular hand gesture representing his label … Roc-A-Fella Records.

Djerrahian says the shot popped up in Ricky Rozay’s new music video for his song, “Movin’ Bass” .. which features Jay Z. We checked, and he’s right … it does — but only in a montage highlighting Jay’s success.

It’s on-screen for fractions of a second, but those milliseconds could cost Rick and his label, Def Jam. Djerrahian’s suing for all the profits they made off using the Jay Z image, and a court order to block them from further use.

Watch the video here and leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Rick Ross Sued For Using Old Image Of Jay Z In “Movin’ Bass” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

