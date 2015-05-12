Watch Jay Z Protect Beyonce After Bodyguard Is Pushed By Rogue Paparazzo

Jay Z had to step up and settle things down after Beyonce‘s bodyguard Julius was pushed by an overzealous photographer this morning in NYC.

Jay, who is currently preparing for his B-Sides Concert to promote TIDAL this weekend in the city, was leaving his office with his wife while a sea of paparazzi waited to take their picture. One eager photog got too close to Beyonce and so Julius pushed him, and apparently he pushed Julius right back.

That’s when Hov stepped up to calm the situation down…maybe it had something to do with the “Peace” shirt he was wearing. Jay’s intervention bought enough time for Beyonce (who was looking bootylicious per usual) to get into the car without too much more trouble from the paps.

Check out video of the incident below.

Stay safe out there, Bey and Jay!

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

