Eighteen-year-old Zendaya Coleman has many achievements under her belt, and now she’s got one more – a high school diploma.

While chasing her entertainment dreams, Zendaya was apparently putting just as much work into graduating on time. Her Dancing with the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy posted the above photo over the weekend, highlighting her insane work ethic.

She admittedly still has a few finals to take, but we’re sure Zendaya’s got that in the bag.

Beauty and brains? Yes, please. Check out more photos here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News, WhoSay

Not Too Cool For School: Zendaya Coleman Graduates From High School was originally published on globalgrind.com