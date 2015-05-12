CLOSE
Not Too Cool For School: Zendaya Coleman Graduates From High School

Eighteen-year-old Zendaya Coleman has many achievements under her belt, and now she’s got one more – a high school diploma.

While chasing her entertainment dreams, Zendaya was apparently putting just as much work into graduating on time. Her Dancing with the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy posted the above photo over the weekend, highlighting her insane work ethic.

She admittedly still has a few finals to take, but we’re sure Zendaya’s got that in the bag.

Beauty and brains? Yes, please. Check out more photos here.

Before Kylie Jenner tried to convince folks that she was the queen of hair, Zendaya Coleman has been showing and proving, hunty. In honor of the star's 22nd birthday, let's take a look back at some of her hair moments that we all wanted to copy after.

Not Too Cool For School: Zendaya Coleman Graduates From High School was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
