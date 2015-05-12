CLOSE
Hey, Mr. Carter! 33 Times Jay Z’s Face Said It All…

Jay Z and Beyonce at basketball game

Jay Z is not the one to be playing with, and he proved as much earlier today when a rogue paparazzo decided to push Beyonce‘s bodyguard outside of his NYC offices.

Things went from zero to one hundred real quick, with Jay giving the photog a dose of that Marcy attitude we don’t get to see from him too often.

Usually cool, calm, and collected, the truth is that, like his BFF Kanye, Mr. Carter has many different sides to his personality – and if you want to see ’em, all it takes are the right circumstances.

But you have to look closely – even at his most hype, Hov is a lot calmer than most. Check out 33 of his many different facial expressions below.

Billion Dollar Black Boy Joy: Jay-Z's Many Facial Expressions

[caption id="attachment_4285321" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Brian Ach / Getty[/caption] Congrats are in order for none other than Shawn Corey Carter, who the world more affectionately knows as Jay-Z. The husband, dad to three, and business mogul officially reached billionaire status — and he's the first Hip Hop artist to do so. In an article that went live today, June 3, Forbes broke down Hov's fortune. Anyone who knows anything about Beyoncé's hubby knows he's executed and invested in several business ventures since beginning his career as a rap artist. We're talking Roc Nation, TIDAL, D'Ussé cognac, and more — AND, that's not even mentioning the success he's had with just music. For their part, Forbes assures us they did the math, stating.. "To calculate his net worth, we looked at the artist’s stakes in companies like Armand de Brignac champagne, applying our customary discount to private firms. (He owns 100% of Armand de Brignac and has partial ownership of the other companies.) Then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle. We checked our numbers with a roster of outside experts to ensure these estimates were fair and conservative. Turns out, Jay-Z really is a business, man." A breakdown of Hov's fortune below... plus, the many, many faces of Hip Hop's first billionaire. Because... [caption id="attachment_4285320" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Armand de Brignac champagne $310 million Cash & investments (including Uber stake) $220 million D’Ussé cognac $100 million Tidal streaming service $100 million Roc Nation $75 million Music catalog $75 million Art collection $70 million Real estate $50 million

Hey, Mr. Carter! 33 Times Jay Z’s Face Said It All… was originally published on globalgrind.com

Angry , basketball game , Beyonce , coupled up , drunk in love , facial expressions , Happiness , Happy , jay-z , Los Angeles , Love , MAD , New York City , roc nation , roc nation sports , Sad , Shawn Carter , throne boxing

