Hey, Mr. Carter! 33 Times Jay Z’s Face Said It All…

Jay Z is not the one to be playing with, and he proved as much earlier today when a rogue paparazzo decided to push Beyonce‘s bodyguard outside of his NYC offices.
Things went from zero to one hundred real quick, with Jay giving the photog a dose of that Marcy attitude we don’t get to see from him too often.
Usually cool, calm, and collected, the truth is that, like his BFF Kanye, Mr. Carter has many different sides to his personality – and if you want to see ’em, all it takes are the right circumstances.
But you have to look closely – even at his most hype, Hov is a lot calmer than most. Check out 33 of his many different facial expressions below.
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News
Billion Dollar Black Boy Joy: Jay-Z's Many Facial Expressions
1. I'm better than you at everything.Source:Splash News 1 of 27
2. Damn Bey, what's underneath that dress?Source:Getty 2 of 27
3. Nah Jake, I don't feel you on that.Source:Splash News 3 of 27
4. Can I help you?Source:Getty 4 of 27
5. Laughing my ass off.Source:Getty 5 of 27
6. You sound foolish.Source:Getty 6 of 27
7. I'm extremely happy.Source:Getty 7 of 27
8. If she say "n*gga" one more time...Source:Getty 8 of 27
9. Hit me on the celly, Puff.Source:Getty 9 of 27
10. I'm the man of the hour.Source:Splash News 10 of 27
11. F*ck off.Source:Splash News 11 of 27
12. Feeling strange.Source:Splash News 12 of 27
13. Follow my lead.Source:Getty 13 of 27
14. Good game.Source:Splash News 14 of 27
15. True happiness.Source:Getty 15 of 27
16. Bored outta my mind.Source:Splash News 16 of 27
17. The f*ck?!Source:Splash News 17 of 27
18. You're not serious.Source:Splash News 18 of 27
19. Is you really serious?Source:Splash News 19 of 27
20. Nasty work!Source:Splash News 20 of 27
21. Not what I expected.Source:Splash News 21 of 27
22. Anger.Source:Splash News 22 of 27
23. Extreme anger.Source:Splash News 23 of 27
24. What you looking at?Source:Splash News 24 of 27
25. Yea, yea, yea mister.Source:Getty 25 of 27
26. Time to get this brand new shmoney.Source:Splash News 26 of 27
27. Yep, that's me — the Billion Dollar Boy!Source:Getty 27 of 27
Hey, Mr. Carter! 33 Times Jay Z’s Face Said It All… was originally published on globalgrind.com