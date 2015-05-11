Two Sisters Fatally Shot In St. Louis

Sisters Antquonette Hale, 20, and Tahnaizja Smith, 15, were recently shot and killed in north St. Louis.

The two young women were found in an empty lot on Sunday, May 3rd after police were called in response to a shooting. Hale and Smith were pronounced dead on the scene.

Local news reports say that Hale was shot in the back while Smith was shot in the face, arm and chest. There is no information yet on why the two young women were shot or who is behind their deaths.

While reflecting on his deceased family members, one of Hale and Smith’s cousins had this to say: “[They were] always smiling and happy, no matter what. Even though they had their times, they were goodhearted young ladies with bright futures ahead of them.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Family members trying to make sense of early AM homicide. 2 sisters, 15 and 20, found shot to death. @FOX2now http://t.co/yRU2bZ0UJc— George Sells (@GeorgeSells) May 03, 2015

