Kim K. Heads To Brazil In Kurve-Hugging ‘Fit & Teases Second “Selfish” Book

Kim Kardashian at LAX, heading to Brazil

Kim Kardashian looks good everywhere she goes – this weekend her destination is Brazil!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality tv star and entrepreneur was spotted arriving at LAX in a tight white crop top and matching skirt, keeping her head down while paparazzi took flicks of her angelic ‘fit.

Kim Kardashian at LAX, heading to Brazil

After getting on the plane, Kim shared a cute selfie that revealed her exotic destination.

Instagram Photo

Speaking of selfies, will North West‘s mama be putting out Selfish, Pt. 2? Bitch, she might be.

Apparently, she just found selfies that she wanted to include in the book she just dropped.

Wait on it.

Kim Kardashian at LAX, heading to Brazil

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram 

Kim K. Heads To Brazil In Kurve-Hugging ‘Fit & Teases Second “Selfish” Book was originally published on globalgrind.com

