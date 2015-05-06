Chance The Rapper Opens Up On Police Brutality, Views On Relationships, & More With Complex

Chance The Rapper has really become a prominent name in the music game over the past couple of years, and now he’s able to bring a lot more of his personality to his music, interviews, and overall aura.

While he’s not typically one to go on lengthy rants like many outspoken artists, he isn’t one to necessarily bite his tongue on important topics, as he made sure to open up completely during a recent interview with Complex Magazine.

Speaking on how he feels about maintaining a relationship now that he’s blown up, as well as being close with his grandmother, Chance really got raw when speaking on the police brutality events that have occurred across the nation.

See some snippets from the interview below.

On how he views having a relationship would be for him after dropping Acid Rain:

It’s very difficult. There’s a lot of emotional strain when you’re place-to-place. I’ve been touring for like two years now. I have friends, and I keep it like that. I feel like, at a certain point in life, I’d like to be the type of man that gets married and has more serious relationships. It definitely affects the music—I write about what I go through. I don’t know, all of those girls will probably read this so…. [Laughs.]

On his mother’s reaction to hearing “Sunday Candy” for her:

My grandmother loved it. My grandmother is a huge part of my life. She’s just a great woman; a woman of the church. [She’s] a huge influence in my life in terms of my faith and my ideas of love, and women, and family roles: matriarchal role, patriarchal role. She’s very involved in my music and very attentive to what I do. She always wanted a song, so me and Nico, he’s Donnie Trumpet, we both are very close to her. We were making the project, we made the record for her, and we decided we wanted it to be the only single. We did it like that.

On if he feels responsibility to speak up on police brutality:

I think, as a black man, I have a responsibility to have knowledge and have an opinion. I don’t necessarily think, as a person of influence, that it’s always my job to influence people regarding my opinion. I try to explain to people a lot: There is no singular black experience or black opinion or black thought. We are united in a lot of experiences. Because I’m a black man, the life that I live is a part of the black experience, but it’s not something I can just pass off as the ultimate. I think it’s important for me to be qualified to have an opinion on it, and it be informed, but I don’t necessarily think using my platform is always the right thing. It’s more important for [people] to have information. I don’t necessarily always have information. If they’re getting it directly from an uninformed source, or they’re getting it from a source that they don’t really have a filter on in terms of how they take it in, it kind of becomes more propaganda.

To read the full interview from Chance, head over to Complex.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Chance The Rapper Opens Up On Police Brutality, Views On Relationships, & More With Complex was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: