News Roundup: 200 Girls Rescued From Boko Haram Were Not From Chibok…AND MORE

When news broke that 200 girls were rescued from Boko Haram terror camps, many believed that the #BringBackOurGirls movement had taken a positive turn. However, according to reports, the girls who were rescued by Nigerian troops were not the ones kidnapped from the school in Chibok last April. “We have no idea where the Chibok girls are or were,” said CNN correspondent Christian Purefoy. Two hundred girls and 93 women were rescued earlier this week in the Sambisa Forest. They are undergoing screenings and haven’t been reunited with their loved ones yet. Read more.

Sen. Tim Scott Calls for Police to Wear Body Cameras

With the recent events surrounding police brutality, politicians are trying to come up with solutions in efforts to address the issue. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is calling for police officials to wear body cameras. His proposed plan has a strong chance of coming to fruition. “I believe that the deployment of body-worn cameras will provide increased protections for both law enforcement officers and those they serve,” wrote Sen. Scott. “At a minimum, we owe it to our communities and law enforcement officers to consider this study and other evidence to explore the wisdom of widespread deployment of body-worn cameras.” Read more.

Rikers Island Inmates Claim Rat Poison Was Put in Their Meals

It’s no secret that food in jail is far from a fancy five-course meal, however – are there chemicals being put in the food that puts the prisoners’ health at risk? According to a group of inmates at Rikers Island, they were poisoned by prison guards. They were served meatloaf that tested positive for Brodifacoum, which is known as a rat poison. “Some of the inmates kept the food as evidence,” said lawyer Joann Squillace. “I personally saw what looked like blue pellets — especially in the meatloaf.” The prisoners, however, will have a hard time proving their case since they weren’t tested by the prison hospital. Read more.

News Roundup: 200 Girls Rescued From Boko Haram Were Not From Chibok…AND MORE

