News Roundup: 200 Girls Rescued From Boko Haram Were Not From Chibok…AND MORE

When news broke that 200 girls were rescued from Boko Haram terror camps, many believed that the #BringBackOurGirls movement had taken a positive turn. However, according to reports, the girls who were rescued by Nigerian troops were not the ones kidnapped from the school in Chibok last April. “We have no idea where the Chibok girls are or were,” said CNN correspondent Christian Purefoy. Two hundred girls and 93 women were rescued earlier this week in the Sambisa Forest. They are undergoing screenings and haven’t been reunited with their loved ones yet. Read more.

Sen. Tim Scott Calls for Police to Wear Body Cameras

With the recent events surrounding police brutality, politicians are trying to come up with solutions in efforts to address the issue. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is calling for police officials to wear body cameras. His proposed plan has a strong chance of coming to fruition. “I believe that the deployment of body-worn cameras will provide increased protections for both law enforcement officers and those they serve,” wrote Sen. Scott. “At a minimum, we owe it to our communities and law enforcement officers to consider this study and other evidence to explore the wisdom of widespread deployment of body-worn cameras.” Read more.

Rikers Island Inmates Claim Rat Poison Was Put in Their Meals

It’s no secret that food in jail is far from a fancy five-course meal, however – are there chemicals being put in the food that puts the prisoners’ health at risk? According to a group of inmates at Rikers Island, they were poisoned by prison guards. They were served meatloaf that tested positive for Brodifacoum, which is known as a rat poison. “Some of the inmates kept the food as evidence,” said lawyer Joann Squillace. “I personally saw what looked like blue pellets — especially in the meatloaf.” The prisoners, however, will have a hard time proving their case since they weren’t tested by the prison hospital. Read more.

NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 100 photos Launch gallery NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 1. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 1 of 100 2. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 2 of 100 3. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 3 of 100 4. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:facebook 4 of 100 5. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 5 of 100 6. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 6 of 100 7. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 7 of 100 8. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 8 of 100 9. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 9 of 100 10. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 10 of 100 11. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 11 of 100 12. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 12 of 100 13. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 13 of 100 14. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 14 of 100 15. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 15 of 100 16. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:The Action Lab 16 of 100 17. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 17 of 100 18. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 18 of 100 19. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 19 of 100 20. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 20 of 100 21. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 21 of 100 22. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 22 of 100 23. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 23 of 100 24. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 24 of 100 25. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:YE 313 Magazine 25 of 100 26. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 26 of 100 27. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 27 of 100 28. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 28 of 100 29. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 29 of 100 30. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 30 of 100 31. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 31 of 100 32. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Robin Akinwale 32 of 100 33. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 33 of 100 34. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 34 of 100 35. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 35 of 100 36. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 36 of 100 37. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 37 of 100 38. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 38 of 100 39. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 39 of 100 40. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 40 of 100 41. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 41 of 100 42. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 42 of 100 43. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 43 of 100 44. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 44 of 100 45. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 45 of 100 46. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 46 of 100 47. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 47 of 100 48. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 48 of 100 49. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 49 of 100 50. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 50 of 100 51. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 51 of 100 52. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 52 of 100 53. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 53 of 100 54. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 54 of 100 55. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 55 of 100 56. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 56 of 100 57. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 57 of 100 58. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 58 of 100 59. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 59 of 100 60. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-19-15) 60 of 100 61. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-18-15) 61 of 100 62. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-16-15) 62 of 100 63. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-13-15) 63 of 100 64. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-12-15) 64 of 100 65. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-11-15) 65 of 100 66. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-10-15) 66 of 100 67. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-09-15) 67 of 100 68. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-07-15) 68 of 100 69. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-06-15) 69 of 100 70. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-04-15) 70 of 100 71. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-03-15) 71 of 100 72. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-02-15) 72 of 100 73. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-30-15) 73 of 100 74. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-29-15) 74 of 100 75. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-27-15) 75 of 100 76. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-26-15) 76 of 100 77. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-24-15) 77 of 100 78. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-23-15) 78 of 100 79. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-22-15) Source: 79 of 100 80. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-20-15) 80 of 100 81. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 81 of 100 82. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-14-15) 82 of 100 83. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-13-15) 83 of 100 84. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-12-15) 84 of 100 85. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-09-15) 85 of 100 86. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-08-15) 86 of 100 87. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-07-15) 87 of 100 88. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-06-15) 88 of 100 89. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-05-15) 89 of 100 90. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-15-2014) 90 of 100 91. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-11-2014) 91 of 100 92. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-30-2014) 92 of 100 93. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-9-2014) 93 of 100 94. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-29-14) 94 of 100 95. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-02-2015) 95 of 100 96. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-8-14) 96 of 100 97. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-7-2014) 97 of 100 98. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-26-14) 98 of 100 99. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (7-29-14) 99 of 100 100. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (10-7-14) 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day

News Roundup: 200 Girls Rescued From Boko Haram Were Not From Chibok…AND MORE was originally published on newsone.com