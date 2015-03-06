CLOSE
DJ Kayotik
Rihanna Previews New Song, “Higher” On Instagram

Rihanna has shared a clip of a new song titled, “Higher”.

There has never been a longer wait for a new Rihanna album than for her upcoming follow up to Unapologetic, but it finally seems as though the album will be coming very soon. We’ve already heard the first single, “FourFiveSeconds”, which is making its way to the top of the Hot 100 as we speak, and today, she’s shared a clip from another new record.

Tentatively titled, “Higher”, the short clip on Instagram sounds like a push in a more mature direction, featuring some luxuriously vintage-sounding production, suggesting RiRi may be pulling into a lane to compete with Lana Del Rey and the like, which was previously a bit of a blind spot for her. If this is true, she may be more unstoppable than ever once the album drops.

Check out a second clip of the song below.

#R8 , New Song , rihanna

