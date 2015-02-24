Nick Gordon Blasts Bobby Brown & The Browns For Being Greedy On Twitter

The drama surrounding Bobbi Kristina has gotten nastier. Nick Gordon has had a lot to say about her father Bobby Brown on Twitter.

Nick and Bobby have been going back and forth about visitation while Bobbi remains in a medically induced coma ever since she was found face-down, unconscious in a bathtub last month.

If there was anything that Nick could change about his reaction to the emergency, he said it would be one thing in particular.

My only regret is not getting to @REALbkBrown faster to give CPR — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

CPR for 10-15min responding officer didn't take over until EMS came it's like re living my worst nightmare!!!! — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

Since then, a criminal investigation has begun in the incident that led to her accident. Meanwhile, there has been chaos and sadness at the hospital as her family members congregated to watch over her. At one point, a fight even broke out among the Browns. According to Nick, however, it’s surprising to see any of them there—especially Bobby!

Crazy how all the Browns came to the hospital when this went down. I've been with her 24/7 watching over her and mom. Bobby left when it — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

Got heavy — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

Listen at the end of all this I took care of Whitney Houston and Kriss which was very hard on someone my age. They cried on my shoulders!!!! — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

It’s been about three weeks since Nick has seen Bobbi. There have been reports that he is begging for permission to visit her hospital room, insisting that hearing his voice will get her to snap out of her medically induced coma. Bobby’s lawyers claimed that his pleas for access to Bobbi are simply for show, in a statement, “Obviously Mr. Gordon is not as desperate to visit Bobbi Kristina as he wants the world to believe. At least not desperate enough to inform Bobby Brown, in writing, what happened to Bobbi Kristina.”

However, Nick fired back on Twitter to let his followers know that he’s shown up to the medical facility, where Bobbi’s being held. More than that, he also accused Bobby’s family of trying to scare him away.

I've been to the hospital bet you didn't know that with Tyler Perry my baby's lawyer and a couple of AUNTs — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

With death threats from the Browns don't ever say I didn't try — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

In Nick’s opinion, neither Bobby nor the other Browns would be making such a fuss if a fortune wasn’t at stake. That’s the only reason that he believes Bobby is staying by his daughter’s side now.

Now him and his family want Whitneys $$$ which belongs to Krissi or Cissy — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

Bobby seen his daughter 4 times in the last 5 yrs — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

Go check out the few pics he has with her. Check out Kris and I pics. Dude is a joke played out. He is here for publicity — Nick Gordon (@nickdgordon) February 23, 2015

