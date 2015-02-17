CLOSE
Common’s Response To Our ‘Lyricist Award Or Oscar?’ Question Is Awesome [VIDEO]

common__chadwick_610x344_400050755838

 

Common and Chadwick Boseman participated in this year’s Celebrity Game, during NBA All-Star weekend. The two very accomplished entertainers took a second to chop it up with the Urban Daily team, after the festivities.

First up, Common spoke about the success of ‘Selma’ and the upcoming Oscar Awards ceremony. And given that the Chicago native is a rapper by trade, it was interesting to hear him choose between an award for his exceptional bars, versus an award given to him for a song on a movie soundtrack.

Lastly, Chadwick Boseman gave us his thoughts on whether or not he’d take on anymore biopics, as well as his viewpoint on African-Americans taking on roles featuring traditionally white characters.

Check it.

