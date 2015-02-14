CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Andrew Wiggins Dominates NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge

Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks

After being selected as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in last June’s draft, Andrew Wiggins never played one minute for the franchise. LeBron James returned to Northeastern Ohio, and Wiggins was traded to the moribund Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love. With only 11 wins against 42 losses, the T-Wolves may be headed back to the lottery, but Friday night, Wiggins showcased the talent that has made him one of the team’s bright spots. In the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge, Wiggins recorded 22 points, six rebounds, four assists for the World Rookies and Sophomores. His squad defeated the U.S. Rookies and Sophomores 121-112.

‘The future is bright for us,’ Wiggins told ESPN in a postgame interview. ‘The most people in a rookie-sophomore game. So it shows us rising. It shows what we can be in the future.’

Wiggins did some rising of his own with both a 360-degree dunk and by catching a cross-court alley-oop from Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schröder. He wrapped up an efficient night of shooting by going 8-11 from the field.

Check in regularly with The Urban Daily for NBA All-Star Weekend highlights, as the Shooting Stars Competition, Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest are scheduled for Saturday before the showcase event of the All-Star game Sunday.

Andrew Wiggins Dominates NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Andrew wiggins

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close