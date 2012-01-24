CLOSE
Is Spike Lee’s "Red Hook Summer" A Sequel To "Do The Right Thing"?

Spike Lee‘s new film Red Hook Summer, he instantly addressed the speculation that this project was an unofficial sequel to Do The Right Thing. According to Moviefone, Spike Lee told the crowd in attendance at the Sundance festival crowd: “Please tell them that this is not a motherfucking sequel to Do The Right Thing!”

Spread Love It’s The Brooklyn Way

Red Hook Summer takes place in Brooklyn and features Mookie, a character played by Spike Lee in 1989’s Do The Right Thing. He does however, refer to Red Hook Summer as “another installment in my great chronicles of Brooklyn,” which includes She’s Gotta Have It, Do The Right Thing, Clockers and Crooklyn.

Find out what else Spike Lee had to say about Red Hook Summer by visiting Moviefone.

