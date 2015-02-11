CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Snoop Dogg Sends 20 Future Football Stars To College

461071210

As if his son accepting a full football scholarship to UCLA wasn’t awesome enough, 20 of the players in Snoop Dogg‘s Youth Football League have been accepted into Division I schools, according to TMZ Sports.

Take a look at the list below:

1. Donzell Roddie — Boise State

2. Kyahva Tezino — San Diego State

3. Jeremy Kelly — San Jose State

4. Damon Wright — Boise State

5. Kameron Powell — Washington State

6. Cordell Broadus — UCLA

7. Iman Marshall — USC

8. Shawn Wilson — Oregon State

9. Malik Psalms — Cal Berkeley

10. Stanley Norman — Arizona State

11. Cameron Hayes — Hawaii

12. Kenya Bell — San Jose State

13. Justin Calhoun — Montana State

14. Jeremy Calhoun — Montana State

15. Taj Jones — Idaho State

16. Mike Bell — Fresno State

17. Jericho Flowers — UNLV

18. Kevin Scott — USC

19. Dominique Davis — USC

20. Jaelon Barnwell — Alabama State University

Three players who are alumni of the league have gone on to the NFL. Snoop and his son, Cordell Broadus, will be appearing on the upcoming reality show, Snoop & Son: A Dad’s Dream. The show will be about Cordell’s journey as a high school football player being sought after by the competitive schools.

Haamid Wadood, SYFL’s commissioner said to TMZ:

“I speak on behalf of Snoop and my entire SYFL staff and all the coaches and volunteers. We just want to thank the parents for trusting in us and believing in us in building a foundation for these kids in giving them the opportunity for helping them achieve their goals on becoming a great player and teammates.”

h/t: Smoking Section

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

All-Black Little League Team Stripped Of U.S. Title

Obama ‘Pardons’ Michael Jordan For Spelling His Name Wrong Because He’s Jordan

The Explosive Trailer For ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Is Finally Here! [VIDEO]

 

Snoop Dogg Sends 20 Future Football Stars To College was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Cordell Broadus , snoop and son , snoop dogg , snoop dogg football league

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close