Snoop Dogg Sends 20 Future Football Stars To College

As if his son accepting a full football scholarship to UCLA wasn’t awesome enough, 20 of the players in Snoop Dogg‘s Youth Football League have been accepted into Division I schools, according to TMZ Sports.
Take a look at the list below:
1. Donzell Roddie — Boise State
2. Kyahva Tezino — San Diego State
3. Jeremy Kelly — San Jose State
4. Damon Wright — Boise State
5. Kameron Powell — Washington State
6. Cordell Broadus — UCLA
7. Iman Marshall — USC
8. Shawn Wilson — Oregon State
9. Malik Psalms — Cal Berkeley
10. Stanley Norman — Arizona State
11. Cameron Hayes — Hawaii
12. Kenya Bell — San Jose State
13. Justin Calhoun — Montana State
14. Jeremy Calhoun — Montana State
15. Taj Jones — Idaho State
16. Mike Bell — Fresno State
17. Jericho Flowers — UNLV
18. Kevin Scott — USC
19. Dominique Davis — USC
20. Jaelon Barnwell — Alabama State University
Three players who are alumni of the league have gone on to the NFL. Snoop and his son, Cordell Broadus, will be appearing on the upcoming reality show, Snoop & Son: A Dad’s Dream. The show will be about Cordell’s journey as a high school football player being sought after by the competitive schools.
Haamid Wadood, SYFL’s commissioner said to TMZ:
“I speak on behalf of Snoop and my entire SYFL staff and all the coaches and volunteers. We just want to thank the parents for trusting in us and believing in us in building a foundation for these kids in giving them the opportunity for helping them achieve their goals on becoming a great player and teammates.”
