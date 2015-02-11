CLOSE
Thanks, Brian Williams, Now We Won’t Be Getting Any More Raps From You Like These 3 Classics

The New York Comedy Festival And The Bob Woodruff Foundation Present The 8th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event

Brian Williams, the NBC News anchor who has come under scrutiny for falsified reports on Iraq, has been suspended from the network for six months without pay.

Williams served as the show’s managing editor, in addition to being anchor. Deborah Turness, president of NBC News, said in a memo to the New York Times, that

Brian misrepresented events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003. It then became clear that on other occasions Brian had done the same while telling that story in other venues. This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position.

Williams, 55, has apologized for the incident. “I want to apologize. I said I was traveling in an aircraft that was hit by RPG fire. I was instead in a following aircraft.”

Despite all that, we still admire Williams just because Jimmy Fallon has taken classic rap songs and chopped and screwed them up for Williams to “rap” along. So we bring you the top songs he rapped to.

“Rapper’s Delight”

 

 

“Gin and Juice”

 

 

“Baby Got Back”

 

 

