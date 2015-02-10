CLOSE
Is The Houston/Brown Family Planning To Pull The Plug On Bobbi Kristina?

According to PageSix.Com, The Family of Bobbi Kristina Brown is planning on taking her off of life support, ending her life on the same day as her mother. Reportedly her grandmother Cissy Houston present the idea to Bobbi’s father Bobby Brown and they “gave their blessing.”

Bobbi Kristina News: Chubb Rock To Crowd At Bobbi Kristina’s Prayer Vigil: ‘Why Are We Here? Love Is Here’

Tomorrow would mark the three year anniversary Bobbi’s mother Whitney Houston was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel. The move is a symbolic way to keep the mother and daughter together for eternity, a Brown family source tells Page Six.

Read More: ABC Reports Cissy Houston’s Arrival At Bobbi Kristina’s Bedside

Police is still probing what happened before Brown was found unresponsive the bathtub in her Roswell, Georgia home. Her Boyfriend, Nick Gordon is the focus of the investigation and due to the injuries found they are wondering if Gordon and Brown fought before she was found in the bathtub.

Related Stories:

Report: Police Investigating Possible Foul Play In Bobbi Kristina Tragedy

Oprah Chokes Up Over Bobbi Kristina’s Devastating Condition: ‘It’s A Sad Time’ [VIDEO]

Flashback Friday: Bobbi Kristina And Whitney Houston Perform Together in Germany

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Bobbi Kristina Brown Through The Years [PHOTOS]

