Is The Houston/Brown Family Planning To Pull The Plug On Bobbi Kristina?

According to PageSix.Com, The Family of Bobbi Kristina Brown is planning on taking her off of life support, ending her life on the same day as her mother. Reportedly her grandmother Cissy Houston present the idea to Bobbi’s father Bobby Brown and they “gave their blessing.”

Tomorrow would mark the three year anniversary Bobbi’s mother Whitney Houston was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel. The move is a symbolic way to keep the mother and daughter together for eternity, a Brown family source tells Page Six.

Police is still probing what happened before Brown was found unresponsive the bathtub in her Roswell, Georgia home. Her Boyfriend, Nick Gordon is the focus of the investigation and due to the injuries found they are wondering if Gordon and Brown fought before she was found in the bathtub.

