TV One’s Unsung series became an instant hit with viewers who tuned in for in-depth behind the scenes insights into their favorite soul, R&B, and hip-hop artists. Following the same format, the network launched Unsung Hollywood in 2014, which shines a spotlight on actors, comedians, TV series, and movies.

The new season of Unsung Hollywood kicks off on Wednesday, February 11 with one of the most beloved shows of all time, A Different World. From its premier in 1987, the show followed Lisa Bonet’s Cosby Show character Denise Huxtable her friends as they experienced life at the fictitious HBCU, Hillman College (Cliff and Claire’s alma mater). Over the course of its run, A Different World highlighted issues such as domestic abuse, hazing, racism, and the LA riots, all while keeping the laughs coming. The show also featured guest appearances by Lena Horne and Tupac, and proved to be a breakout vehicle for Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell, Dawnn Lewis, Sinbad, and director Debbie Allen were featured on OWN’s Where Are They Now last year. A Different World went off the air in 1993.

‘Unsung Hollywood’ Kicks Off New Season with ‘A Different World’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

