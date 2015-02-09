CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

AM BUZZ: D’Angelo Gives Us 14 Minutes Of ‘Untitled;’ The Feds Come For Keith Sweat; Bey Made The Call To Snub Ledisi? & More

D’Angelo Is No Minute Man: Performs “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” For 14 Minutes!

Good Lordt! We’ve been graced with the mercy of the Almighty this morning. D’Angelo performed at the Apollo over the weekend and sang and we mean sang a 14 minute version of his classic, “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and when we could stop squealing, we enjoyed one of D’Angelo’s sexiest musical offerings. Well, one of the sexiest musical offerings there’s ever been. *clutches pearls* Check out the beautiful performance in the video above. You won’t regret it.

Up Next: The Feds Are After Keith Sweat

AM BUZZ: D’Angelo Gives Us 14 Minutes Of ‘Untitled;’ The Feds Come For Keith Sweat; Bey Made The Call To Snub Ledisi? & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2015 Grammys , Beyonce , Ciara , D'Angelo , grammys , Keith Sweat , Ledisi , rihanna , steve harvey

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close