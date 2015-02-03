CLOSE
dub car show media 2015
HomeDub Car Show Media 2015

Mike Jones Is Back With A New Number For Us To Call

mike jones commercial

Don’t adjust your clocks, it’s not 2004, but that is  Mike Jones appearing in a commercial like it’s throwback Thursday. The Houston rapper, who famously wore his phone number on his shirt, is giving everyone a new number to call for the Law Offices of Mark Jones in Columbus, Georgia. The 30-second spot appeared during the Super Bowl.

Mike: If you’re ever in a situation, ever in need, all you gotta do is call my lawyer, Mark Jones.

Mark: Mark Jones!

Mike: Who?

Mark: Mark Jones!

Mike: Who?

Mark: Mark Jones!

Mike: And he’s going to get you right whatever it is.

We’re sure the ad will be a hit in Georgia markets, especially with the rapping of the phone number at the end. Check out the goofy commercial below.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Kanye West’s Favorite Kanye West Album May Surprise You

Nas’ New Song With Madonna Is Surprisingly Autobiographical

Kid Ink Pays Homage to Deebo From ‘Friday’ in “Round Here” Video [VIDEO]

Mike Jones Is Back With A New Number For Us To Call was originally published on theurbandaily.com

commercial , mark jones , Mike Jones

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close